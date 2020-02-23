Jamaica Football

U-20 Reggae Girlz battle back in thrilling contest against Guatemala

By CONCACAF February 23, 2020
There was no shortage of drama in Group E on Saturday at the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship, with Jamaica rallying from three goals down to tie Guatemala 4-4 at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal.

Guatemala looked to be in control and held a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Sandra Ovando (12’), Andrea Alvarez (26’) and Maria Recinos (34’).

But the Reggae Girls would mount a ferocious comeback and would take a 4-3 lead on a goal from Jody Brown (50’) and a hat trick scored by Marlee Fray (53’, 68’, 76’).

Guatemala would have an answer though, as Alvarez scored her second of the day (78’), leading to a share of the spoils between the two sides.

The group’s other game saw Canada muscle past a tough El Salvador squad, 2-0.

The two teams were locked in a stalemate until Tanya Boychuk (56’) found the breakthrough. Canada then polished off the three points and the 2-0 scoreline with a goal from Kaila Novak (71’).

Action in Group E resumes on Monday with El Salvador tangling with Jamaica, while Canada will face Guatemala.

