'We have to be realistic' - Busby urges patience with developing Reggae Girlz program

By Sports Desk January 31, 2020
Jamaica Reggae Girlz head coach Hubert Busby Jr has urged patience as it relates to the women’s national program, following the team’s slow start to the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifying Championship.

The Jamaica national team caught the attention of the world when they became the first Caribbean team to qualify for a women’s World Cup.  On Wednesday, the team failed to immediately live up toheightened expectations after losing to 1-0 to Mexico in the first match of the CONCACAF Championships.  In a tough group B, which also includes Canada and St Kitts, the loss could be a major set-back with a tough match-up against 8th ranked Canada now earmarked as a must-win.  According to Busby, however, such ups and downs are to be expected.

“ We have to be realistic, in some aspects we are close to 20 years behind in the development of women’s football. We have made tremendous strides to get to what we have been able to do in the last five years,” Busby told the SportsMax Zone.

“These are building blocks.  You want a sustainable women’s program that is going to be able to compete for CONCACAF and World Cup and Olympic berth for years and that is what we are building,” he added.

“There is no quick fix when it comes to developing and growing a program.  Especially when you are talking about growing the program in our region. So, we understand that and the Federation understands that now.”

 

