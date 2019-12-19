Director of cricket lauds Stafanie Taylor for ICC ODI Team of the Year nod

Jamaica and West Indies women cricketer Stafanie Taylor was, on Tuesday, named in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) One-Day International (ODI) Team of the Year.

In a year that saw some poor results from West Indies women, Taylor's performance stood out. With the responsibility of captain on her shoulders coupled with the absence of Deandra Dottin, Taylor tapped into her unwavering work ethic to earn her place amongst the best ODI players of 2019.

Amassing 472 runs across 11 innings, Taylor is also listed second place in ICC Women’s ODI players ranking for both batting and all-rounders.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, remarked on Taylor's achievement.

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies and the wider Caribbean public in general, I wish to recognise and congratulate Stafanie for being selected into the ICC International One Day Team of the Year. Stafanie continues, after so many years, to be the standard bearer not just for women's cricket in the West Indies but for our cricket in general.

"She has accomplished this through consistent performances underpinned by her dedication and a lot of hard work. Congratulations from us all Stafanie! We are very proud of this accolade which you have earned and wish you many more in the years ahead.”

Taylor is the leading runs-scorer in West Indies women’s cricket history, second on the all-time run-scorers in women’s T20 International cricket and fifth all-time in women’s ODI cricket.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year: 1. Alyssa Healy (wk) - Australia, 2. Smriti Mandhana - India, 3. Tamsin Beaumont - England, 4. Meg Lanning (c) - Australia, 5. Stafanie Taylor - West Indies, 6. Ellyse Perry - Australia, 7. Jess Jonassen - Australia, 8. Shikha Pandey - India, 9. Jhulan Goswami - India, 10. Megan Schutt - Australia, 11. Poonam Yadav - India.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year: 1. Alyssa Healy (wk) - Australia, 2. Danielle Wyatt - England, 3. Meg Lanning (c) - Australia, 4. Smriti Mandhana - India, 5. Lizelle Lee - South Africa, 6. Ellyse Perry - Australia, 7. Deepti Sharma - India, 8. Nida Dar - Pakistan, 9. Megan Schutt - Australia, 10. Shabnim Ismail - South Africa, 11. Radha Yadav - India.