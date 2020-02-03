Scorpions call Salmon, Williams for Jaguars encounter

Regional Cricket

Middle-order batsman Pete Salmon and Oraine Williams have been brought in to the Jamaica Scorpions squad for their fourth-round match against Guyana in the West Indies Championship from February 6-9.

The pair will replace Rovman Powell and Brandon King who have been called to represent the West Indies for the ODI tour of Sri Lanka later this month and will join fellow Jamaicans Sheldon Cottrell and Fabian Allen in the West Indies squad.

Salmon, a right-handed middle-order batsman and spin bowler, is excited for the opportunity to represent the franchise.

“I had a good season in the Super League with the Titans. We won the title yet again and that has given me confidence,” he said.

“There’s always room for improvement so I’ll continue to work on getting better. However, this opportunity to represent Jamaica in the 4-day PCL is a significant personal milestone. I’ll be digging deep to give the team every advantage to come out on top.”

Meanwhile, Williams is happy to be chosen again this season.

“The team has not delivered any really favourable results yet, but we have an opportunity now to fix that. Guyana is a strong unit and facing them at home presents challenges. Our squad is capable of securing a victory away. We are one team with a similar dream so I’ll have to do my part to support our best efforts to win,” he said.

The Jamaica Scorpions is winless after three matches but Head Coach Andre Coley remains optimistic that better performances are in store.

“Watching your team start a competition in the way we have cannot be easy for any fan or administrator to accept,” said Coley.

“Most definitely the players and coaching staff are not pleased either. We know we can deliver better results, and we will. The performance is not down to just one thing, it’s a combination of unfavourable matters – injuries, lack of concentration, the batting not yet settled among other things.

“I’ve seen our bowling improve and our fielding as well. With seven games left in the competition, we have opportunities to get back on track. The team is determined to invest the necessary focus and commitment necessary to improve the situation.

 Jamaica travels to Guyana then returns for back-to-back home games that will be played at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium, before the team leaves again three consecutive away fixtures.

The Scorpions final game in the competition will be a day-night match at Sabina Park April 2-5 against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

 

