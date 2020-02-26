Fraser-Pryce, Coleman, Gatlin among likely stars for 2020 Jamaica International Invitational

A number of World Champions from the 2019 World Championships in Doha are reportedly being lined up for the Jamaica International Invitational set for May 2, 2020.

Among those reported to be competing at Kingston’s National Stadium is 100m world champion Christian Coleman and world champion and world record holder Dalilah Mohammed as well as Jamaica’s first-ever world long jump champion Tajay Gayle.

Local heroes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah as well as Fedrick Dacres and Danielle Thomas-Dodd are also likely participants at the meet that will have a silver designation in the newly minted Continental World Series.

Also among the names to be announced at a press conference expected to be held sometime next week are world championship 400m bronze medallists Shericka Jackson and Rushell Clayton as well as 200m medallists Andre DeGrasse, Shaunae Miller and world champion Noah Lyles.

Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic and 2017 100m world champion are also expected to compete against the likes of 2011 world champion Yohan Blake.

Shanieka Ricketts and Danielle Williams are also set to compete.

The meet organisers are also said to be in negotiations with a number of other elite athletes as they look to make up for the cancellation of the 2019 edition of the former World Challenge meet.