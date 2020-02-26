Jamaica Athletics

Fraser-Pryce, Coleman, Gatlin among likely stars for 2020 Jamaica International Invitational

By February 26, 2020
Fraser-Pryce, Coleman, Gatlin among likely stars for 2020 Jamaica International Invitational

A number of World Champions from the 2019 World Championships in Doha are reportedly being lined up for the Jamaica International Invitational set for May 2, 2020.

Among those reported to be competing at Kingston’s National Stadium is 100m world champion Christian Coleman and world champion and world record holder Dalilah Mohammed as well as Jamaica’s first-ever world long jump champion Tajay Gayle.

Local heroes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah as well as Fedrick Dacres and Danielle Thomas-Dodd are also likely participants at the meet that will have a silver designation in the newly minted Continental World Series.

Also among the names to be announced at a press conference expected to be held sometime next week are world championship 400m bronze medallists Shericka Jackson and Rushell Clayton as well as 200m medallists Andre DeGrasse, Shaunae Miller and world champion Noah Lyles.

Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic and 2017 100m world champion are also expected to compete against the likes of 2011 world champion Yohan Blake.

Shanieka Ricketts and Danielle Williams are also set to compete.

The meet organisers are also said to be in negotiations with a number of other elite athletes as they look to make up for the cancellation of the 2019 edition of the former World Challenge meet.

 

Tags
« Repairs to National Stadium track set for August - Minister Olivia Grange
Leighton Levy

Leighton Levy is a journalist with 28 years’ experience covering crime, entertainment, and sports. He joined the staff at SportsMax.TV as a content editor two years ago and is enjoying the experience of developing sports content and new ideas. At SportsMax.tv he is pursuing his true passion - sports.

Latest from Leighton Levy

Related items

back to top

SportsMax Zone

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Grave explains Hetmyer, Lewis omission

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Gra…

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return to Jamaica now imminent

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return …

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach Busby

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach B…

Jan 30, 2020 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.