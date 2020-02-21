Grenada Athletics

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Kirani James lead world-class field set for Grenada Invitational April 4

By February 21, 2020
Elaine Thompson-Herah, Kirani James lead world-class field set for Grenada Invitational April 4

A world-class cast of athletes including double-Olympic champion Elaine Thompson Herah, world-champion Anderson Peters and fast-rising teen star Briana Williams, have been confirmed for the 2020 edition of the Grenada Invitational that was launched on Wednesday at the Radisson Beach Resort, St. George’s.

Dexter Mitchell, the organizer for the meet set for April 4, 2020, at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in Grenada, also confirmed the participation of world-record holder Kendra Harrison, Olympic and World champion Justin Gatlin, and 2019 long-jump world champion Tajay Gayle.

The impressive line-up also includes hometown hero Kirani James, Blessing Okagbare, Aaron Brown, Zharnel Hughes, and Asafa Powell for what Mitchell said would be the best meet yet.

“In its fourth year the Grenada Invitational will be the most competitive and exciting of our four meets,” he said of the meet that will also see the likes of 2011 World Champion Yohan Blake and Grenadian decathlete Lindon Victor in competition.

“In an Olympic year, we have been able to assemble a stellar cast of world-class athletes and with our World Athletes World Continental Tours Silver designation, the expectation is for delivery of a World Class event.”

Tags
« Taplin thrills home crowd with third fastest 400m time this season
Leighton Levy

Leighton Levy is a journalist with 28 years’ experience covering crime, entertainment, and sports. He joined the staff at SportsMax.TV as a content editor two years ago and is enjoying the experience of developing sports content and new ideas. At SportsMax.tv he is pursuing his true passion - sports.

Latest from Leighton Levy

Related items

  • Yulimar Rojas&#039; 15.43m shatters triple jump world record in Madrid Yulimar Rojas' 15.43m shatters triple jump world record in Madrid

    Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas smashed the world indoor triple jump record at the Meeting Villa de Madrid, the final World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting of the season, on Friday.

    Rojas set a mark of 15.43m eclipsing the mark of 15.36m set by Russia's Tatyana Lebedova in Budapest in 2004.

    The two-time world champion opened with a foul but then registered a valid 14.65m in round two to take the lead.

    She fouled again in round three before sailing out to 15.29m in round four, breaking her own South American indoor record and moving to second on the world indoor all-time list.

    Then on her final jump before a packed Polideportivo Gallur, Rojas achieved her world record mark, adding seven centimetres to the world indoor record that had stood since 2004.

    It was also two centimetres farther than her outdoor PB and is the absolute second-best triple jump performance, indoors or outdoors.

  • Jamaica International Invitational to return in 2020 as Continental World Series silver meet Jamaica International Invitational to return in 2020 as Continental World Series silver meet

    After an absence of a year, the Jamaica International Invitational (JII) will return to the track and field calendar in 2020 as a part of the World Athletics Continental Series.

     However, the meet will carry a silver designation in the World Athletics Continental World Series launched earlier year.

    The Continental World Series will replace the World Challenge events as the second tier of competition under the Diamond League, and the four events that have been controversially cut, either partially or completely, from the latter competition for next season will have senior status within the new format.

    The four events - triple jump, discus, 200 metres and 3,000m steeplechase - will be part of the core events in the top, or Gold level of the Tour, which will also have Silver and Bronze levels.

    The JII meet was first held in 2004 and for eight years was a World Challenge meet, one tier down from the prestigious Diamond League designation. However, in 2019, due largely to financial constraints, the meet was cancelled.

    “It is with regret that we inform you that due to budget issues the 2019 staging of the Jamaica International Invitational IAAF World Challenge Meeting has been cancelled,” a statement on the meeting’s website said.

    However, Dr Warren Blake, President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) said then that he was confident the meet would return in 20020. On Friday, he confirmed that the meet would be back.

    According to the JII website, the meet is set for May 2, 2020.

     “There will be a meet this year,” said Dr Blake who added that Athletes’ Liaison Donald Quarrie has been assembling a quality field of athletes to participate at the meet.

    However, the meet will be taken down a peg, as it will only have a silver designation among the meets that fall under the umbrella of the Continental World Series.

    Dr Blake explained that following the debacle that led to the cancellation of the meet in 2019, earlier this year, World Athletics had sought assurances that there would not be a repeat of what occurred in 2019. They demanded a written guarantee that funding would be in place for this year’s meet.

    However, the local organisers missed the deadline by a few days, which resulted in the meet missing the gold-level designation now enjoyed by the Racers Grand Prix set to run off in June.

    Dr Blake said World Athletics will be reviewing the Continental Series at the end of the season and they are hopeful that the JII will obtain a gold designation going forward.

    A press conference to announce details pertaining to the 2020 Jamaica International Invitational is set to be held sometime in March.

     

     

     

     

  • &#039;He had more time in him&#039; - Fraser-Pryce believes Bolt left track and field too early 'He had more time in him' - Fraser-Pryce believes Bolt left track and field too early

    Jamaica sprint queen, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, believes compatriot Usain Bolt may have stepped away from the sport of track and field too early.

    Bolt and Fraser-Pryce were the biggest stars in a decade of sprint dominance for Jamaica.  Between them, the duo racked up 20 World Championship gold medals and 10 Olympic gold medals.  However, while the evergreen Fraser-Pryce continues to dazzle the world with her prowess on the track, Bolt hung up his spikes in 2017.

    At the age of 33, Fraser-Pryce created history by becoming the first athlete to claim four 100m World Championship titles, in an event not known for its longevity and consistency.  Bolt has three and Fraser-Pryce who took two years off after having her first child before returning to the top of sprinting, believes it could have been more.

    “I don’t think it was ok for him to quit just yet.  I think he had more time in him, but I think he was a little tired and doesn’t like the training that much,” Fraser-Pryce said in a recent interview.

    “I definitely think he misses it because he can see what I’m doing.  He messages me all the time and says it’s amazing to see what you are doing and I tell him you could still have been doing what I have been doing.”

back to top

SportsMax Zone

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Grave explains Hetmyer, Lewis omission

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Gra…

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return to Jamaica now imminent

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return …

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach Busby

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach B…

Jan 30, 2020 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.